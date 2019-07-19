Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’

In Badhaai Ho, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta featured as Mr and Mrs Kaushiks, an ageing couple who accidentally gets pregnant, much to the embarrassment of the rest of their family. See all their pictures from London here.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says 'Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho'
Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in London. (Image: Instagram/Neena Gupta)
Neena Gupta, who was recently in London for a holiday, met her Badhaai Ho co-actor Gajraj Rao in the English capital.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to share images of them having a good time in the scenic cosmopolis. In the pictures, the two of them look their touristy best with both sporting denims and dark sunglasses. Sharing the images, Neena, who is known for her straight-face wit, wrote, “Jahan main jaati hoon wahi chale aate ho @gajrajrao #london Photo courtesy @rajcheerfull,” taking the opening line from the super-hit song from Raj Kapoor and Nargis starrer 1956 film Chori Chori.

Rao also posted several images of them on the photo-video sharing app. “Vilayat main apno se mulaqat kisi tohfe se kam nahi hoti... @neena_gupta @rajcheerfull#londondiaries #stjamescourthotel,” he captioned them.

After the bumper success of last year’s super-hit family entertainer Badhaai Ho, Gupta and Rao are all set to star together again in Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

To be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is the sequel to the hit 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Directed by RS Prasanna, the first instalment addressed the sensitive subject of erectile dysfunction deftly with humour. The second part is expected to delve upon the issue of homosexuality.

Other than Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gupta will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

