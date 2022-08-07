CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Neena Gupta Holds No Grudge Against Vivian Richards: ‘If I Hate Someone, Why Will I Have a Baby with Him?’
Neena Gupta Holds No Grudge Against Vivian Richards: ‘If I Hate Someone, Why Will I Have a Baby with Him?’

Neena Gupta opened up about the feeling she shares for her exes and said that she holds no grudge against any of them

Neena Gupta has always been like an open book. The Badhaai Ho actress has been candid about her personal and professional life, and has stood by the choices that she has made. Now, in a recent interview, she has revealed that he holds no grudge against all her exes, including cricketer Vivian Richards.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta told Bollywood Bubble, “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?” The actor further added, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with him? Am I mad?).” She was referring to Vivian Richards.

Masaba Gupta added that Neena Gupta never tried to poison her relationship with Vivian Richards and said in the same interview, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

Neena and Masaba shared screen in the second season of the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The series boasts of being unique in the sense that it has equal doses of reality and fiction. Earlier, in an exclusive interview, Neena Gupta had spoken about how close she and Masaba are and had said, “Masaba and I don’t live together. But we keep calling each other. So many people express surprise when they come to know that we call each other up two-three times a day. A guy once told me that he speaks to his mother only once a week!”

