Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age

Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
Image courtesy: Twitter

Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media. Recently, the veteran actress flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.

On the work front, Neena was last seen in recently released Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother. She will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao.

The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram