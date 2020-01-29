Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media. Recently, the veteran actress flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.
Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.
Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."
Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do ! 😄Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f5Mwvbu0s0— Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 29, 2020
Recently, the actress took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.
On the work front, Neena was last seen in recently released Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother. She will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao.
The film is scheduled to release on February 21.
(with inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon EV is Now the Most-Affordable Electric SUV in India, Undercuts MG ZS by Rs 6.89 Lakh
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Nadal vs Thiem LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 1st Set in Tiebreak
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Facebook to Get a New Board Which Will be Able to Overrule Mark Zuckerberg, But Will it?