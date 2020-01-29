Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age

Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media. Recently, the veteran actress flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do ! 😄Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f5Mwvbu0s0 — Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 29, 2020

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.

On the work front, Neena was last seen in recently released Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother. She will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao.

The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

(with inputs from IANS)

