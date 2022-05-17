Neena Gupta in Talks for Film Adaptation of Her Sensational Autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'

Actress Neena Gupta recently revealed that she is in talks with people who are interested in adapting her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh into a film. The memoir is an “honest tell-all tale” about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows, according to the actress. The book touches upon several milestones of Gupta’s life, from her unconventional pregnancy, and single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

While Neena Gupta is yet to finalise plans for her biopic, she told Indian Express that she just had her first meeting to discuss the film proposal. “Let’s see what happens,” she said and further added that she hasn’t thought of any actress to portray her in the film. “My opinion doesn’t matter. The producer will decide who is fit for it. I cannot interfere in it and I have not even thought about it yet,” she explained.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Gupta’s book during a virtual event on Instagram. At the time, Gupta had said she had been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her.

“I would start and wonder, ‘What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?’ Then the lockdown happened… And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again.

“Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That’s a big relief. I think, maybe after reading the book, even if one person doesn’t make the mistake which I did, if they feel ‘yeah, we should not do this,’ it’ll be worth it,” Gupta said.

The actress had also said, during the course of her writing the book in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, where she stayed throughout the second wave of the pandemic she realised how she was without any lover in her prime.

Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and had to face insensitive intrusion from the media and the public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba, as a single mother.

