Neena Gupta Is Missing Beach Outings, See Picture

Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared a throwback picture from one of her beach visits. She was last seen in the web show Panchayat.

Actress Neena Gupta on Friday treated her online family with a beautiful throwback picture. Captioning the post, the veteran actress wrote, “Jab hum beach pe chalte thay koee nahin phir challenge.”

View this post on Instagram

Jab hum beach pe chalte thay koee nahin phir chalenge

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena, who is self-isolating in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, had also shared a throwback snap with her daughter designer Masaba Gupta. Sharing the never-seen-before picture with Instagrammers, Neena wrote, “Missing my baby”. Masaba was quick to drop her reply on the post shared by her darling mum. Trolling her mummy on social media, Masaba said, “Miss you too Mummy par screenshot toh crop kar lo”.

View this post on Instagram

Missing my baby

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Earlier, Neena had uploaded a short clip of herself from the 1983 film Mandi. The clip also featured late actor Om Puri and Satish Kaushik. Posting the footage, the veteran actress had written, “Ye post om puri aur satish kaushik ke expressions ke liye ki hai.”

Within hours of the clip getting shared, Neena’s posts had garnered reactions from her industry friends, including Satish Kaushik.

Satish had written, “Thx Nancy. U looked so beautiful my dearest in this song .remembering Mandi . Wow !!!.”



Neena was last seen Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will next feature in Kabir Khan helmed ‘83. The movie will feature Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani among others in lead roles.

