Neena Gupta: My Real Pregnancy was a Difficult Time, I was Aloof and Alone
Neena Gupta says playing a pregnant woman in Badhaai Ho did not evoke any memories of her real pregnancy.
Neena Gupta was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Instagram/House of Masaba)
Actress Neena Gupta, who raised a daughter out of wedlock in 90s India, says her role of a pregnant woman in her upcoming film Badhaai Ho did not evoke any memories of her real pregnancy as that was a truly difficult time for her.
Talking about her character in the film, she told Mumbai Mirror, “No, it didn’t bring any memories for me. My real pregnancy was very different, I was aloof and alone. It was nothing like this when the whole family, including the big boys, hover around my character. I didn’t flashback to my real pregnancy as that was a difficult time for me.”
The 59-year-old actress gave birth to Masaba Gupta (now a famous fashion designer) in 1989; the father was veteran West-Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, who already had a wife and children.
Calling her current phase the best in her career so far, she added, “They used to call me the TV queen at one point but I never got anything substantial in films. The ones in which I had a bigger or a significant role were either never released or hardly seen. Nobody has watched Subhankar Ghosh’s Woh Chokri which bagged me a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The Threshold featuring me and Rajit Kapoor never made it to the theatres. Badhaai Ho is an important film for me as it’s getting a big release and I have a good role in it.”
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Giriraj Rao in important roles, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on October 19.
