Neena Gupta No Longer a Part of Sooryavanshi, Exits as Role Didn't Fit in the Narrative

Veteran Neena Gupta, who was to play mother to Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop movie Sooryavanshi, had to make an exit from the project since her role was not in line with the film’s narrative.

According to a Mid Day report, a close source cited her role being unnecessary and out of content from the plot, thus making the actress’s role be cut for good. "After filming with her for few days, the makers realized that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. The story revolves around Akshay and Katrina's characters, with the former essaying the role of a brave cop. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn't be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film."

It was in May the actress had shared her excitement to play and had said in ainterview, “This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore.”

However, Neena took the decision sportingly and has happily obliged. The source added, "She joked with Rohit that he will have to make up for this by offering her a role in his next."

The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

