Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neena Gupta No Longer a Part of Sooryavanshi, Exits as Role Didn't Fit in the Narrative

Neena Gupta had to bow off the project since her role was not fitting in the narrative. The actress has happily obliged and even joked by asking a role in Rohit's future projects as compensation.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neena Gupta No Longer a Part of Sooryavanshi, Exits as Role Didn't Fit in the Narrative
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram

Veteran Neena Gupta, who was to play mother to Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop movie Sooryavanshi, had to make an exit from the project since her role was not in line with the film’s narrative.

According to a Mid Day report, a close source cited her role being unnecessary and out of content from the plot, thus making the actress’s role be cut for good. "After filming with her for few days, the makers realized that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. The story revolves around Akshay and Katrina's characters, with the former essaying the role of a brave cop. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn't be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film."

It was in May the actress had shared her excitement to play and had said in ainterview, “This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore.”

However, Neena took the decision sportingly and has happily obliged. The source added, "She joked with Rohit that he will have to make up for this by offering her a role in his next."

The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram