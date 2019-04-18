English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neena Gupta On Daughter Masaba Gupta’s Divorce to Madhu Mantena: It was a Very Big Shock to Me
Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena got married in 2015 and were granted divorce in March 2019.
Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram
A month after famous designer Masaba Gupta and her former husband Madhu Mantena decided to file for divorce and part ways, Masaba’s mother Neena Gupta has opened up about her views on their divorce.
Neena Gupta, who is well-known for her recent movie Badhaai Ho, has revealed that the divorce of her daughter Masaba and Madhu came as a shock to her. The actress spoke about the divorce on a famous talk show recently.
While divorce is not considered to be a positive thought in India even today, Neena proudly stood by her daughter Masaba and respected her decision to divorce Madhu.
She said, "Like a normal mother, I said don’t take any decision in a rush. I asked her to think about it because my husband and I both love Madhu. He's a nice man and we still love him. But... nahi bana toh nahi bana..." (If it did not work out, it just did not)
She further shared, "Humne bola socho isko. Aisa nahi hai ki immediate decision le liya (We asked her to think on it. Its not like they should take a rash decision), they thought about it. But it was a very big shock to me."
Masaba and Madhu, who got married in 2015, filed for trial separation last year. They were granted divorce in March 2019 and the couple confirmed their decision to move forward in separate official statements last month.
Sharing the news, Madhu and Masaba urged their fans to give them privacy. They also said that they have reached this mutual conclusion after much thought. Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena and Sir Vivian Richards.
