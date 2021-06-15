Neena Gupta Opens up on the Wedding That was Called Off at Last Minute

Kareena Kapoor Khan launched the autobiography of veteran Hindi cinema actress Neena Gupta on Monday through a virtual event on Instagram. In her book, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena opens up about her life and shares some new experiences with the readers.One such experience that Neena talks about in her book is regarding her tryst with loneliness and how she was met by some not-so-pleasant experiences.

Speaking to Kareena, the actress mentioned that during the process of writing the book, she realised that during her “prime” years, she had been without a lover or a husband. Neena said that moving to Mumbai and having small affairs led to nothing concrete and hence, she was alone most of the time.

Neena also told Kareena how she was about to tie the knot to a person but they cancelled the wedding at the last minute. Recalling the incident, Neena said that she was shopping for her wedding when she received the call and the person said that they did not want to marry her. She further informed Kareena that till today, she does not know what was the reason behind cancelling the wedding.

However, at the time, the actress had to make peace with the surprising development and move on. The 62-year-old actress mentioned that she would have loved to get married to him and had a lot of respect for the man’s parents. Neena also revealed that the man is still alive and she is sure that he will be reading the book. Not revealing the identity of the man, the actress told Kareena that he is happily married and has children.

The actress who is now married to Vivek Mehra confessed that she still envies people in regular relationships. For Neena, having a normal husband, children, and in-laws was her simple wish. And now, when she sees other young people having that kind of life, she feels a little envious.

