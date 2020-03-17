Neena Gupta Plays Lawn Tennis in New Video, Amuses Fans with Her Witty Caption

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who never fails to impress her fans, has shared a funny moment on Instagram. Neena posted a video wherein she can be seen playing lawn tennis. She is sporting a white T-shirt paired with shoes and shorts of the same colour.

The post, which is breaking the internet with over 50 thousand views and 8 thousand likes and counting, has been given a witty caption by Neena, which reads, “Played after years, feeling so good. Kal sab ouch hoga (sic)."

Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a gay rom-com where she plays the mother of one of the male protagonists. She paired with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in the film.

The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and also starred Jitendra Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maanvi Gagroo among others. Neena Gupta will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 in which Ranveer Singh plays the lead role. Apart from that she is also part of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

