English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Plays Lawn Tennis in New Video, Amuses Fans with Her Witty Caption

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is sure that her tryst with lawn tennis after years will leave her with body ache.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who never fails to impress her fans, has shared a funny moment on Instagram. Neena posted a video wherein she can be seen playing lawn tennis. She is sporting a white T-shirt paired with shoes and shorts of the same colour.

The post, which is breaking the internet with over 50 thousand views and 8 thousand likes and counting, has been given a witty caption by Neena, which reads, “Played after years, feeling so good. Kal sab ouch hoga (sic)."

Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a gay rom-com where she plays the mother of one of the male protagonists. She paired with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in the film.

The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and also starred Jitendra Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maanvi Gagroo among others. Neena Gupta will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 in which Ranveer Singh plays the lead role. Apart from that she is also part of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story