Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neena Gupta Posts Throwback Picture Looking for Trikal Co-star, Fans Help Her Out

Actor Neena Gupta, who is quite active on social media, posted a throwback picture with her 1985 co-star Nikhil Bhagat, who worked with her in Trikal. Fans reminded her that he recently appeared in a movie with Deepika Padukone.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Neena Gupta Posts Throwback Picture Looking for Trikal Co-star, Fans Help Her Out
Actor Neena Gupta, who is quite active on social media, posted a throwback picture with her 1985 co-star Nikhil Bhagat, who worked with her in Trikal. Fans reminded her that he recently appeared in a movie with Deepika Padukone.

Neena Gupta recently took Bollywood by storm with a power-packed performance in Badhaai Ho which got her a lot of acclaim from the audience and industry. The actress is also known for being candid voicing her opinions on social media like ageism and sexism in the industry.

This time, she took to Instagram to post an old picture, looking for her co-star. The black-and-white picture showed her with Nikhil Bhagat, who worked with her in the 1985 Shyam Benegal film Trikal. She captioned it, “Throwback Me and Nikhil in Trikal. Where are you Nikhil, what do you look like now?”

The picture got a lot of love from fans and friends, including Ayushmann Khurrana who commented a heart emoji on the post.

Check out the post below: 

To answer her question, many fans chimed in to tell her that Nikhil Bhagat made his comeback as Deepika Padukone's father in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali film Tamasha. “He made the movie tamasha with deepika padukone,” one fan wrote, while another praised the film, "What a stunning couple and an absolute favourite movie!"

Neena Gupta is currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, where she will reunite with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao.

Check it out:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, will hit the theatres on Valentines Day, February 14, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram