Neena Gupta Posts Throwback Picture Looking for Trikal Co-star, Fans Help Her Out

Neena Gupta recently took Bollywood by storm with a power-packed performance in Badhaai Ho which got her a lot of acclaim from the audience and industry. The actress is also known for being candid voicing her opinions on social media like ageism and sexism in the industry.

This time, she took to Instagram to post an old picture, looking for her co-star. The black-and-white picture showed her with Nikhil Bhagat, who worked with her in the 1985 Shyam Benegal film Trikal. She captioned it, “Throwback Me and Nikhil in Trikal. Where are you Nikhil, what do you look like now?”

The picture got a lot of love from fans and friends, including Ayushmann Khurrana who commented a heart emoji on the post.

Check out the post below:

To answer her question, many fans chimed in to tell her that Nikhil Bhagat made his comeback as Deepika Padukone's father in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali film Tamasha. “He made the movie tamasha with deepika padukone,” one fan wrote, while another praised the film, "What a stunning couple and an absolute favourite movie!"

Neena Gupta is currently shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, where she will reunite with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao.

Check it out:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, will hit the theatres on Valentines Day, February 14, 2020.

