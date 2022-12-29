Neena Gupta Recalls a Filmmaker Verbally Abusing Her, Says 'He Gave Me Maa-Behen Ki Gaali'

Neena Gupta is one of the most loved and hardworking actresses in the film industry. The veteran actress has surely come a long way, with rich content-driven and commercial films, since the 1980s. The actress recently revisited how the work culture used to be back in the day.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the ‘Goodbye’ actress shared that the work culture in the 80s used to be harsh and toxic. When asked if she could recollect any instance which made her feel that way, the actress opened up about how a director verbally abused her in front of everyone. “I was doing a film and I had a very small role in it. I just had 2-3 dialogues in a scene. I was in a larger group. On the day of the shoot, those dialogues were also cut. I had no role left,” she recalled.

She added, “I went up to the director and said ‘I just had two lines and you’ve cut those as well.’ He gave me maa-behen ki gaali in front of everybody. Vinod Khanna was there, Juhi (Chawla), everybody and I just started crying because he abused me in front of everyone.”

Revisiting the same, the actress laughed off and said that this kind of work culture doesn’t persist anymore. “I don’t think this happens today, or maybe it happens but I am not in the same position. No one would give me maa-behen ki gaalis today.”

In the same interview, Neena also admitted that she regrets making her life public. She added that being mired in negative media coverage has affected her work too, “Agar aap public life Mai hain, toh aapko aapni private life bohot savdhanise rakhni chahiye. Quiet rakhni chahiye. Kyunki uska fayda log uthayenge otherwise aur kaam mai nuksaan hua mujhe. Media ne jo meri image banayi, mujhe bohot nuksaan hua kaam mai. (If you are in public life, you have to keep your private life quiet. Because people take advantage of it otherwise and it affected my work. The image media has made of me has affected my work)”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Uunchai’ sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, and Vadh opposite Sanjay Mishra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here