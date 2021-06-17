CHANGE LANGUAGE
Neena Gupta Recalls 'Big Short' Producer Told Her 'Aren't You Going to Spend the Night Here?'

Neena Gupta is giving us casual wear outfit goals in this comfy shorts and hoodie.

Neena Gupta is giving us casual wear outfit goals in this comfy shorts and hoodie.

In her book, Neena Gupta opened up about an incident when a producer expected sexual favours from her in exchange for a role.

Neena Gupta has made many shocking revelations in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. Her book also addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

In her book, the veteran actress opened up about an incident when a producer expected sexual favours from her in exchange for a role, reports NDTV. Here’s the excerpt from her book: “One day, a friend told me to go visit a producer who was a big shot in the south… When I got to the hotel, I called the producer from a phone in the lobby. ‘Yes, yes, I’ve been expecting you,’ he said. ‘Come on upstairs.’

‘So, what’s my role, sir?’ I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. ‘The heroine’s friend,’ he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. ‘Ok … I have to go now, sir’ I said, ‘My friends are waiting for me.’….’Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren’t you going to spend the night here?'"

An excerpt from her book also reveals how a friend suggested that she should marry a gay banker from Mumbai’s Bandra. Neena said that her friend Sujoy Mitra told her that the banker wanted to get married to avoid societal pressures. Neena Gupta got pregnant while she was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. She raised their daughter Masaba as a single mother.

first published:June 17, 2021, 18:19 IST