Neena Gupta Recalls Filming With Bappi Lahiri in Masaba Masaba 2: 'He Wasn't in Good Health But in His Element' | Exclusive

The second season of Masaba Masaba, a biographical series based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, promises to take the elements of glamour, drama and chaos a notch higher. Its trailer has generated enough buzz, and actor Neena Gupta, who plays the parallel lead in the show, tells us that she is excited for the audience to see the mother-daughter duo reuniting on the screen.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, the Badhaai Ho (2018) actor says that working on Masaba Masaba made for a rather different experience as it mostly had women, including director Sonam Nair and producer Ashvini Yardi, calling the shots, a phenomenon that Bollywood is gradually getting used to.

“It’s so much fun! We talk about clothes, jewellery, dieting and bloating. We had a great time shooting, especially with Sonam. She’s a lot of fun. And when Ashvini would come on set, we would keep talking about food in terms what we want to order for lunch. The kind of things we talk about among ourselves is something that we can’t talk to guys about,” says an excited Neena.

The second season of Masaba Masaba is also special to her as it marks late music icon Bappi Lahiri’s swan song. He makes a memorable cameo in the slice-of-life series and shares screen space with Neena.

Reminiscing about the shoot, she states, “I vividly remember the day when we shot for it. He wasn’t particularly in good health but I could still see a child-like enthusiasm in Bappi ji when he came on the sets. He was wearing a golden cap and his usual trademark jewelry. He told me that he was really excited. We just have one scene and it isn’t a long sequence but he was simply in his element. He improvised his lines and we had a great time shooting with him.”

Remembering the legacy that Lahiri left behind, Neena adds, “I was taken aback with the news of his demise as it happened a couple of months after we shot for the show. I’ve been a fan of his work. He gave numerous chartbusters which are going to remain evergreen.”

Masaba Masaba season two is all set to start streaming on Netflix from July 29.​

