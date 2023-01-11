Neena Gupta Recalls Shooting for Vikas Khanna's The Last Color, Says 'Every Sequence Was Challenging...'

Neena Gupta’s ‘The Last Color’ is all set to premiere on world television, four years after its release. The award-winning film turned out to be a massive hit leaving audience with an emotion of warmth and a smile.

Talking about the World HD Premiere, Neena Gupta said, “When I heard the script of the film, I was left with a rush of emotions and wanted the world to see this story. I am glad that Vikas has brought such a beautiful vision to the audiences and working with him was indeed a refreshing and creatively satisfying experience”.

She added, “Every sequence was challenging in its own way and helped me explore deeper aspects of my vulnerabilities as an actor. The film was shot on the ghats of Banaras which was supremely enjoyable. Moreover, at its core, the film showcases a beautiful friendship between my character Noor and a 9-year-old girl, played by Aqsa Siddiqui. I hope audiences enjoy watching the film.”

Director Vikas Khanna savours every aspect of his film and puts his heart into making it an enjoyable and once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audiences.

Talking about the World HD Premiere, Vikas Khanna said, “The Last Color is a film that is very close to my heart and my childhood. The film is meant to be savoured like one’s favourite dish and is like an experience that takes you on a journey like never before. To showcase these sorts of emotions and a strong character was indeed challenging and who better than Neena Gupta to sink into this character and make it her own? She was extremely supportive and helped me with many inputs while we were shooting”.

He further added, “Each scene of this film is crafted with great thought and eventually the goal is to nudge the audiences and somewhere unfold the entire experience of a widow through the festival of colours, Holi. It was my heartfelt desire that the film reaches maximum audiences, and I am delighted that my distribution partner FilmKaravan made this happen. Moreover, I am looking forward to the premiere of the film on &pictures HD and hope that audiences love it.”

Set in Banaras, the film addresses an age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. The Last Color traces the journey of a widow, Noor (Neena Gupta), and her bond with a lovely young girl, Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui) and brings to light how Chhoti adds a punch of love, joy and colour in Noor’s life.

Read all the Latest Movies News here