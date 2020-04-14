MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Reminisces Fond Memory With Raghubir Yadav; See Here

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently shared a throwback picture with her long-time collaborator, actor Raghubir Yadav. The two have previously teamed up for several plays and movies including Aadharshila (1982) and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda(1992).

In the picture, we can see young Neena and Raghubir holding microphones, as they appear prepared for a rendition. Neena is dressed in a black outfit, some jewellery and hair open. Raghubir, on the other hand, is seen wearing a striped cardigan over a collared shirt.

Neena captioned her post as, “Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay. raghubir aur main(sic.)”

Last month, Neena shared another image with Raghubir from the sets of the film Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The release of the Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor starrer has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

Me and raghuveer yadav in sandeep pinky faraar

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Recently, Neena and Raghubir were seen as a couple in Panchayat. In the comedy web show, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan fame Jitendra Kumar plays the protagonist. Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy also feature in important roles. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is spending quality quarantine time at her home in Mukteshwar with husband Vivek Mehra.

She is relishing the open sky and fresh air of her homeland and is also seen sharing safety advice with followers in her own way.

Neena also turned tailor to stitch curtains as it is impossible to seek any outside help during the lockdown.

