Neena Gupta Reveals Anurag Kashyap Wanted Cast Older Actors in Saand Ki Aankh

Actress Neena Gupta recently revealed that Saand Ki Aankh producer Anurag Kashyap had initially wanted to cast her in the film but the financers wanted younger actors. The actress had previously opened up the ageism debate when she tweeted that she or an older actress should have been offered the role of Chando and Prakashi Tomar instead of Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Film industry is business. If you sell, you are taken into a film, if you don’t then you are not taken. When Anurag announced this film –Saand Ki Aankh, I called him and said ‘Ye role to mai kar sakti hu, kya tum young ka kar rahe ho ya old ka kar rahe ho (I can do this role, are you tracing the younger part of their lives or the older one)?’ He said ‘I wanted to take older actors but my financers said you have to take younger girls’. So it is business – who is suited to the project is taken.”

Twitter erupted into a debate after the Tweet when Neena Gupta replied to a fan's tweet by writing, "Yes I was just thinking about this. Hamari umar ke role toh kam se kam humse kara lo bhai (please atleast let us do the roles fit for our age)."

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Taapsee Pannu had then written a lengthy statement defending her casting in Saand Ki Aankh. Check it out:

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves. So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

