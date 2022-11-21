Neena Gupta Reveals Her Love for Masaba Gupta Knows No Bound, Says 'I Can Do...'

When Neena Gupta made her comeback with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai ho, she went on to win the hearts of fans across the country. Since then, the veteran actress has successfully proven her mettle in acting through projects like Panchayat, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and her latest hit Uunchai. Besides being a talented actress, she is also a doting mother to designer Masaba Gupta. And that’s evident from her recent statement.

While speaking with Humans Of Bombay, the 63-year-old actor explained that love doesn’t exist between a man and a woman. And that intimacy usually starts with lust and if things go well, it eventually translates into a habit. Quoting an example from her own life, she expressed that the only love she knows is for Masaba. Neena shared, “I don’t think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then If you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don’t know other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don’t understand that love).”

Adding to this, she further emphasised, “Ye sab wo lust hota hai shuru me, uske baad (there is lust in the beginning, but after that) it can take any direction, you marry or you go to somebody else. It’s only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba."

Masaba Gupta was born to Neena Gupta and the legendary cricketer Vivian Richards who although didn’t get married but were together during the late 1980s. She had raised Masaba Gupta alone as a single mother. The actress later tied the knots with Vivek Mehta, a Charted Accountant from Delhi in 2008.

Read all the Latest Movies News here