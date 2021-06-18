Neena Gupta Reveals Incident When Subhash Ghai Embarrassed Her During Shoot for Choli Ke Peeche

Neena Gupta is a name to reckon among the exceptionally talented actors in the film industry. The actress has recently released her autobiography, Sach Kahoon Toh: Meri Aatmkatha. As much as the interesting anecdotes have hit the stars, they have been loved by the audiences. Of late, an incident from the song Choli Ke Peeche revealed by the actress in the book has been doing rounds.

The actress recalled the time when she was filming the popular dance track from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Neena was made to wear a Gujarati tribal outfit for the song. When she was presented before the director, he disapproved of it and yelled, “Kuch Bharo." Neena continued that as per her opinion, he was referring to her choli, mentioning that it needed to be filled. The actress opened that she felt embarrassed at that point in time and didn’t shoot the same day. She added that it wasn’t personal from the director’s end as he had visualised something bigger in the rendition.

The next day, Neena was dressed in a different outfit with a heavily padded bra. When she was presented before the director, he seemed satisfied and approved of it. In an excerpt from the book shared by Zee News, the actress added that Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which made him such a good director.

Speaking about the song, the veteran actress elaborated that when she was approached to shoot, the catchy lyrics made her hooked to the number. However, she wasn't keen to perform any more when the makers elaborated about her role in the song. Neena added being exhilarated that the song was sung by her friend Ila Arun, with whom she has acted in several films. Later, the director convinced her and she agreed.

Neena’s autobiography was launched on Monday by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here