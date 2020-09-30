Neena Gupta Reveals She Never Got Lead Roles in Her Youth Due to Her Public Image: Heroines Were Not Portrayed as Strong

Actress Neena Gupta recently talked about why she never got lead roles in her youth. She said that her public image differed from how heroines were portrayed back then and hampered her roles.

Talking to Times of India, Gupta said, “When I say that I had an image of a strong woman, I am referring to the image created by the media. See what I am in my actual personal life, nobody knows. Maybe I am not strong in my personal life. How will anybody know? Now, the heroine in those days was not portrayed as someone strong, more often than not. Generally, she was someone who compromised with the circumstances and sacrificed a lot. So, I think an actor has to be very careful that what image of theirs is created by the media. And the actor is responsible for it."

She said that actors had to know where to draw the line as to what they could or could not say in public. She said that a lot of things actors said were misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. She added that if she had some advantages as a celebrity, there were many disadvantages too.

The actress was last seen in the show Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The show is loosely inspired by daughter and designer Masaba Gupta's life. Neena Gupta played herself and her journey where she was not getting work for a while as a senior artist and eventually landed her breakout role in Badhaai Ho was shown on the show. Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair and also stars Satyadeep Misra, Neel Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Rytasha Rathore and Smaran Sahu in pivotal roles.