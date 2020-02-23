English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Neena Gupta Says Her Dad was Backbone While She Raised Masaba

Neena and Masaba Gupta.

The actress talked about her personal life when she went on the singing show 'Indian Idol 11' to promote her new film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Veteran actress Neena Gupta, a single mother, says her father helped raise her daughter Masaba, adding that he had turned out to be her backbone during the "most crucial time of my life".

"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," Neena said.

Masaba Gupta is today a successful fashion designer. Neena opened up about raising her on "Indian Idol" season 11.

On the show, after Rohit Raut performed a medley including "Bekhayali" and "Jai Jai Shivshankar", Neena said that just like the young contestant's father, she has also been a single parent.

Appreciating Rohit, the actress said: "I don't know what to say after such a marvellous performance and I feel so lucky to watch such a great performer live."

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

