Neena Gupta Says She 'Loved' Vivian Richards: I'd Never Poison Masaba's Thoughts About Him

Neena Gupta has always been frank about her personal life. She once again got candid about her past relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards and the mutual respect that she, Vivian and their love child Masaba Gupta have for one another. Neena raised her daughter as a single mother after Vivian and her relationship failed to culminate into marriage. However, Masaba spent a lot of time with her father too while growing up.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble , Neena said that she would never poison Masaba’s thoughts about her father as she doesn’t hate him. She explained that Masaba was born because of her love for Vivian.

“I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can’t hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together – woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can’t hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj love hai toh kal suddenly you hate (You can’t love someone one and hate them the next). And how can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her father? I don’t want to and don’t feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It’s a very simple thing.”

However, the star has a different opinion on genuine love. According to her, true love exists only between parents and children and everything else is just lust, which eventually becomes a habit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena is enjoying her second innings in the film industry. The actress has been a part of some interesting films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Sardar Ka Grandson. She will next be seen in Goodbye, where she will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. She also has Dial 100 in the pipeline in which Neena will star alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. Apart from films, Neena will also be seen in a few web series, including the sophomore seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix and Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video.

