Neena Gupta Says She was 'Devastated' Due to Daughter Masaba’s Divorce

Neena Gupta is on her second innings in Bollywood after being a distinctive face in cinema and TV in 1980s and 90s. Recently, the Badhai Ho actor opened up how she reacted to the news of her daughter Masaba Gupta getting a divorce.

Neena Gupta is often portrayed as a strong, independent figure in the Hindi entertainment industry. She birthed Masaba with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards out of wedlock and raised her single-handedly. But according to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor, this portrayal not only brought forth negative roles her way, but also made several people sympathetic towards her. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neena Gupta has also revealed what she thought when Masaba decided to get a divorce.

Masaba, a renowned designer, was married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena in 2015 and filed for a divorce last year. Neena recalled that it was her daughter, who had helped her “come to terms” with the entire episode.

“Initially, I couldn't accept it at all and it affected me”, she added.

In August 2018, the designer announced her separation with Mantena through a joint statement.

The statement said that they would like to “take some time off from each other” and protect their privacy. It added that both of them had taken the decision after consulting their parents and professionals.

The couple was granted a divorce in September 2019 that went unreported at the time.