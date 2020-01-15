Neena Gupta Says She Would Not Have 'A Child Outside Marriage' If Times Could Turn Back

Actor Director Neena Gupta says that if she was given a chance to reconsider one decision she made in her life, it would be to “have a child outside marriage.”

The 60-year-old actress, who will be seen playing Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Panga, said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.”

Neena was in a highly publicized relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, with whom she has a daughter Masaba Gupta, a leading fashion designer. Neena and Richards never got married and thus she chose to raise Masaba as a single-mother in India.

The actress is currently enjoying her second innings, since the year 2018, and has as many as six big budget projects. She even bagged the Filmfare Award for The Best Actress for her 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. On this, she says, “Imagine someone my age winning that award which many believed was only meant for the leading lady. If you were not young, you could at best get the supporting actress award, a category I believe in because we are all actors. If the film hadn’t worked, it might not have made a difference.”

Talking about how the digital platform has helped the industry, she said, “Today, thanks to the advent of OTT platforms and content-based hits, filmmakers are experimenting with interesting subjects where it’s not just the hero and heroine who are important. The change has benefited not just actors, but directors and writers too. Nowadays, character actors are busier than the hero and heroine.”

Her modern sense of dressing has been making headlines lately. But the actress feels that the attention is new and her sense of style has been this way before too. “I always dress like this, it’s just that because I never went for functions earlier, no one noticed. Now, thanks to fans and the social media, they’re talking about it,” the actress said.

“Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white, or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you’re not embarrassed when you try something new,” she added.

After Panga, she has Kabir Khan’s ’83, Nikhil Advani’s film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet, Sanjay Mishra’s Gwalior, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the shows Panchayat and Masaba Masaba.

