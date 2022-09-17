Neena Gupta Says She’s Proud of Daughter Masaba Gupta: ‘I’ve Always Criticised Her But…’

Neena Gupta is not only an exceptional actor but a doting mother to the talented fashion-designer daughter Masaba Gupta. The mother-daughter duo has appeared together in Netflix’s hit biographical drama show Masaba Masaba, a scripted version of the life of Masaba Gupta, featuring her family, her love life and her career as a fashion designer. Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves. Now that Masaba has entered the acting industry, there was a time when she was dissuaded by Neena Gupta from venturing into the field of acting.

Recounting about the same, Neena revealed to Times News Network, “All her life Masaba has been around people from the film industry. There is so much glamour and fame in this world that everyone wants to become an actor. She understood why I was discouraging her from becoming an actor.”

The Panchayat actor also shared that she was quite concerned when Ashvini Yardi, the producer of the show had approached her with this zany idea. On one hand, the prospect looked interesting but on the other hand, Neena was doubtful whether Masaba would be able to pull it off. But to the veteran actor’s surprise, the vibrant fashion designer turned actor came through with flying colours. Neena disclosed, “When producer, Ashvini Yardi came up with the idea of making an OTT show on her life, I was amazed by the concept and worried at the same time, as it was a difficult role. But I was in for a surprise…she was so confident. When I saw the rushes, I was wowed by her performance. I apologised to her for stopping her from acting.”

Expressing that she feels proud of Masaba and that she gets more acting gigs in the future, the Badhai Ho actor stated, “While I would like Masaba to act more, she is clear that she also has a fashion business that she is passionate about. So, let’s see where her luck takes her and what is written in her destiny. I am very proud of her and I wish that she gets more work as an actor. I have always criticised her all her life, but now I must say that she is very good.”

Just like its first season, the second season of Masaba Masaba was also widely received by the fans and critics. The second season also featured surprise cameos like Kartik Aaryan, Neelam Kothari, Milind Soman and Bappi Lahiri.

