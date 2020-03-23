Neena Gupta Self-Quarantines in Mukteshwar, Gets Husband to Give her Head Massage

Actress Neena Gupta has decided to spend her self-quarantine time at Uttarakhand's picturesque hill station, Mukteshwar, with husband Vivek Mehra. The Badhaai Ho actress shared a photo of herself and Vivek from their vacation in the hills.

On Sunday, when India was observing Janata Curfew to fight the novel coronavirus, Neena Gupta had put her husband to work by asking him to give her a head massage. Sharing the picture, Neena wrote, "Husband ko istemal karo na (sic)."

The 60-year-old actress also posted a video of her and Vivek ringing bells to express gratitude towards medical professionals working to battle coronavirus at 5pm on Sunday.

Neena married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. The actress was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, and are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

It seems the self-quarantine exercise has also given the couple an opportunity to spend some time together. Neena is fairly active on Instagram, but we rarely see Vivek in her posts. It was on Diwali last year when Vivek was sighted in Neena's post. Sharing a family picture with her husband and daughter Masaba, Neena had written, "Happy diwali (sic)."

Neena was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be next seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

