English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Self-Quarantines in Mukteshwar, Gets Husband to Give her Head Massage

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Neena Gupta is spending her self-quarantine time in the hills of the Uttarakhand with her husband Vivek Mehra.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Neena Gupta has decided to spend her self-quarantine time at Uttarakhand's picturesque hill station, Mukteshwar, with husband Vivek Mehra. The Badhaai Ho actress shared a photo of herself and Vivek from their vacation in the hills.

On Sunday, when India was observing Janata Curfew to fight the novel coronavirus, Neena Gupta had put her husband to work by asking him to give her a head massage. Sharing the picture, Neena wrote, "Husband ko istemal karo na (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Huband ko istemal karo na

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The 60-year-old actress also posted a video of her and Vivek ringing bells to express gratitude towards medical professionals working to battle coronavirus at 5pm on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

Aabhaar sahit

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. The actress was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, and are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

It seems the self-quarantine exercise has also given the couple an opportunity to spend some time together. Neena is fairly active on Instagram, but we rarely see Vivek in her posts. It was on Diwali last year when Vivek was sighted in Neena's post. Sharing a family picture with her husband and daughter Masaba, Neena had written, "Happy diwali (sic)."

Neena was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be next seen in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story