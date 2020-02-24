Neena Gupta Shares 25-year-old Throwback Pic, Internet Goes Wow

Bollywood star Neena Gupta is one of the few veteran actresses who has managed to defy age enchantingly.

On Sunday, the Badhaai Ho actress took a trip down the memory lane sharing a classic picture of herself from the past.

In the 25-year-old throwback post, the vintage beauty is seen slaying in bob chop hair, a gold choker and black weave saree. Her charming novice gaze is too endearing to miss and is surely going to give the younger heroines a run for their money. The picture has been going viral on social media ever since.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi (Even 25 years ago, I had the courage to cut my hair short)”.

Soon after the post was shared, comments started flooding showering her with love and awe.

Her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star, Gajraj Rao wrote in the comments, “ufffffffff”.

Article 15 filmmaker, Anubhav Sinha sweetly commented “Yeh kaun hai (Who is this)?”

Earlier, Neena gave a glimpse of her short haircut on Instagram along with an utterly adorable caption. She wrote, “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Folks at Google kindly moderate my age at least now)!”

Talking about her movie projects, Neena's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao is running in theatres now. Hitesh Kewalya’s directorial released on February 21.

Prior to this, Neena was seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama Panga that released on January 24.

