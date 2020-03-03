Neena Gupta Shares Cautionary Video to Not Get Involved With a Married Man

Actress Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the peak of her second innings in Bollywood. And while her significant roles are winning her accolades, she recently shared a video with a message wherein she put her heart out about her failed marriage.

While Neena has openly talked about her failed relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, on Monday, she put up a bold video advising women to try and never get involved with a married man.

In the video, she explained how getting involved with a married man gets complicated when you end up falling for them and they choose to opt out of 'complications' they put you into. Neena also shared how she sometimes had the urge to call up Vivian's wife and tell everything. Towards the end, she says that try not to fall in love with a married man.















Neena and Vivian had a daughter together out of the wedlock, Masaba Gupta, who is now a leading fashion designer in India. Vivian married Miriam, while Neena went on to marry New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant and Partner with PwC India in a secret ceremony in the United States in July 2008.

On the professional front, the actress's recent movie Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan has been wooing the audience. Neena will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's film 83.

