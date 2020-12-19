Neena Gupta Shares Nasty Remark from a Boyfriend in the Past: 'You are Still on the Shelf'

Actress Neena Gupta is having a golden run on the big screen as well as in the web space currently. She is one of the most progressive artists in Hindi cinema, who has led a life without caring about social conformations.

She has always been quite frank about her personal life and relationships. Her daughter Masaba Gupta was born out of wedlock when she was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She raised her daughter as a single mother and married Vivek Mehra at the age of 48.

The Panchayat actress recently appeared on a web show where she was having a conversation about dating. She shared a horrible remark made by a man she was once dating, referring to her singlehood.

"A boyfriend of mine.... We were fighting and he said nastily to me 'you are still on the shelf!' I will never forget that! It is horrible. Nobody is waiting to be picked up," BollywoodLife quoted Neena as saying.

She also talked about how people tried to coax her to marry a friend because he was a nice man. "I had this couple friend from Delhi who was staying next door in Mumbai. I had this another male friend. But I never felt like ‘that’ towards him, I liked him. They used to tell me ‘marry this man, he is a very nice man’. They were after me ‘he is such a nice man, and a bachelor! He is wealthy and even owns a flat. Just marry him already’. When I said I do not love him or lust after him, I was told 'just go ahead and marry. Love will also happen'. This is our culture, tradition."