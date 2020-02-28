Neena Gupta Shares Throwback Pic from Sanskrit Film Bhagwath Geeta Sets

Neena Gupta, who garnered much praise for her acting in Shubh Magal Zyada Saavdhan, has created buzz on social media once again with a throwback pic.

Posting the pic on Instagram, Neena wrote, “Hai na kuch baat! #Throwback from a Sanskrit film, Bhagwath Geeta.” The pic shows her sporting a red bindi and a stern look on her face. The actress, who often shares throwback pics on social media, never fails to stun her followers.

Neena, 60, played the role of Draupadi in the 1993 Sanskrit film Bhagwath Geeta, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film was helmed G V Iyer and produced by T Subbarami Reddy.

A few days ago she shared a 25-year-old picture where she can be seen wearing a black saree with curly bob hair. She captioned the pic, “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi.”

The context was her recent makeover in which she cut her long hair to shoulder length.

After the success of Shubh Magal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena is currently working on the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, releasing March 24.

