Neena Gupta Shares Video Message on Priyanka Chopra's Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on July 18, 2020. The actress received a very special video message from Neena Gupta who revealed that Priyanka had unknowingly inspired her to not give up on a very special opportunity.

Taking to Instagram, Neena spoke about a very important audition for a big film, that required her to go to Los Angeles at a time where she was shooting for another film. She said that she only had three days in the allotted week where she would have go to LA and come back to resume shooting, which was almost impossible. She then said that it made her sad to give up the audition as she wanted to work with the director.

She then said that she remembered an old interview where Priyanka said that she had to choose between two very important events in America and India within a very short period of time. Priyanka then decided that she could attend both, and then did so by changing 5-6 flights, doing her makeup and sleeping on the plane. Neena then said that this jest of Priyanka inspired her to do the same. She auditioned and came back within three days. Even though she didn't get the film, she was happy to have tried.

Neena Gupta was seen in important projects like Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and the Amazon Prime show Panchaayat. She will be next seen in Masaba Masaba, a Netflix show on the life of her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.