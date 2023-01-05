Neena Gupta Slays In A Little Black Dress, Says 'Badi Himmat Ka Kaam Hai...'; Nimrit Kaur Calls Her 'Hot'

Neena Gupta has a keen eye for fashion which paired with her daring mindset turns into a winning sartorial statement. Be it athleisure, halter blouses, or bold dresses, nothing remains off-limit in her wardrobe. On Thursday morning, she once again flaunted her ability to pull off flair and western style with versatility by sharing a stunning clip on Instagram. In the video, the Badhaai Ho fame dazzled in a short black dress, and fans are loving it.

With a scenic beachy backdrop, the veteran star walks on a short pavement of a garden with an infectious smile on her face. Keeping it simple yet elegant, she opted for statement drop-down earrings and flats to accessorize her look. Meanwhile, sleek tresses left open, and no makeup completed her latest bold fashion statement. While framing the caption for the video, Gupta described it took her great courage to make the decision to wear that dress.

“Badi himmat ka kaam hai ji aisi dress pehena… kar he diya (It takes courage to wear short dresses but I ended up doing it),” Neena Gupta articulated. Take a look at her post here:

Within an hour the post ended up amassing over 10 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many to hail her ‘sassy’ style. While one user wrote, “You've carried it well ma’am,” another commented, “Really age is no factor.” Not only fans but even fellow actress Nimrat Kaur was utterly impressed by Gupta’s sartorial pick. As soon as the post caught her attention, she took to the comment section to call her “Hot” before ending it with a fire emoticon.

It isn’t the first time, that Neena Gupta’s western style has trended big time on the internet. In a similar instance, she once chose a white frock to amp up her style game, thereby leaving her fans enticed. At the time, Gupta named her fashion statement a ‘frock ka shock.’

Previously, Gupta also gave a befitting reply to social media trolls who criticized her for meeting famous lyricist Gulzar in shorts while promoting her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. While responding to the online flak, the actress told ETimes, “Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty percent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this.”

On the work front, she was last seen in film Vadh.

