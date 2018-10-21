English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neena Gupta: Small Screen Gave me Money, Fame, Name
Reminiscing about the past, Neena Gupta said 'Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame and name.'
Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta/ Instagram
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who worked in TV shows like "Saans", "Siski", "Saat Phere" and "Kamzor Kadii Kaun", says working on the small screen gave her money, fame and name.
"When I came from Delhi to become an actor there were only films and no TV. Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame and name," Neena told IANS here.
The 59-year-old says she did a lot of work on the small screen.
"I used to get small and useless roles in movies. Then I thought I should do just TV and today the fan following I have is because of working on television," added Neena, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release "Badhaai Ho".
The actress will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.
"When I came from Delhi to become an actor there were only films and no TV. Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame and name," Neena told IANS here.
The 59-year-old says she did a lot of work on the small screen.
"I used to get small and useless roles in movies. Then I thought I should do just TV and today the fan following I have is because of working on television," added Neena, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release "Badhaai Ho".
The actress will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is Unstoppable at the Box Office; Arjun's Namaste England Falls Flat
- This Photo of Hugh Jackman Gazing Fondly at Priyanka Chopra is Breaking the Internet; See Pic
- Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It is Bigger And More Beautiful, But The Best is Yet to be Unlocked
- You are Young at Heart and Still Have a Sexy Body: Sunny's Birthday Post for Hubby Daniel
- Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...