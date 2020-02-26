English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Neena Gupta Takes Dig at Her Own Stardom, Says Baby You're Not Yet Famous and Successful

Neena Gupta got her identification checked and seems to believe that she is not yet "famous and successful."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor Neena Gupta is known for her quirky and humorous Instagram captions and her latest post too is on the same lines. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the Badhaai Ho actress wrote how she is still not famous and successful because her ID was checked thrice.

In her post, she wrote, “Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee."

In the photo, Neena who can be seen sporting a blue patterned kurta with white salwar which she has paired with a denim jacket and sunglasses.

The picture, which has got more than 16 thousand likes, had her fans react by saying, that the person concerned was just doing his duty. A user said, “it's just his duty else u r scaling ur 60's more power and good luck (sic),” while another wrote, “No ma'am...it’s their duty U R VRY FAMOUS (sic).”

The actor's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, in which she was paired alongside Gajraj Rao, is running in cinemas now. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Next, Neena will be seen playing a role in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ’83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

Read: Blessed to Be Acting at a Time When I Can Root for Social Causes, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

