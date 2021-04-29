Neena Gupta Talks About Initial Struggles of Raising Daughter Masaba Gupta as a Single Mother in Bollywood

They are known as Bollywood’s iconic mother-daughter duo, however the road to success for Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta was not smooth. In a recent interview, the 61-year-old actor opened up about the struggles she had to face as a single working mother.

For the promotion of her upcoming movie Sardar ka Grandson, Neena had appeared for an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, along with director Nikkhil Advani. The actress talked about how her choices of films have evolved over the years and how she does not want to work for money anymore.

Neena told Kannan that while she was raising her daughter Masaba, she used to work to be able to support her and she had to do work that she was not entirely pleased with. At that time, Neena said her entire focus was on supporting her daughter. However, as Masaba grew up and went on to open her own fashion house, Neena’s work choice has evolved. She told the RJ that times have changed now. Masaba encourages her to work, which is very nice, said Neena.

Talking about how Masaba likes to play the responsible daughter, Neena said in the interview that she used to receive calls from her daughter who frequently reminded her to wear her mask on the set and take all the necessary safety precautions. The dynamics of the relationship between Neena and Masaba have certainly become more mature.

Neena will be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Sardar ka Grandson, where she plays Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother who longs to see her home back in Lahore. The movie also stars Kanwaljit Singh, who has earlier worked with Neena in the 90s television series Saans. Besides Kanwaljit, the Netflix movie also stars Soni Razdan, and Divya Seth. The movie will be available on the streaming platform from May 18.

