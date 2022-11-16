Neena Gupta: There Was a Time When I Couldn't Choose My Roles as I Needed Money | Exclusive

Neena Gupta is elated as her latest release Uucnahi which also features Sarika, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa (in a cameo) and Parineeti Chopra has been doing well at the box office. Talking about the positive response that she has been receiving, the actress, in an exclusive chat with News18, says, “We have made history with Uunchai. The film’s primary cast age is more than 60 except for Parineeti, something that is unheard and unseen in Hindi cinema. I am glad that the audience is loving the film. Uunchai is a film which is full of hope. I was so happy that Soorajji (Barjatya) called me for this film and offered me the role. He knows the pulse of the audience. This has been one of my most fulfilling experiences of my career."

Apart from Uunchai, Gupta has had a rather eventful year with three other releases (Goodbye, Panchayat season 2 and Masaba Masaba season 2). Grateful to have received the chance to entertain the audience, she says, “I am enjoying this phase of my career. I have done some interesting work this year and thankfully the audience have loved it. 2022 has been a very satisfying year. I still can’t believe that I have such good parts to play at this age. I am glad that I was able to showcase my talent and receive love for it. It’s great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I’m here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them."

A few years back, the Badhaai Ho actor took to social media to ask for work. In the last few years, the actress has defied age and gender based stereotypes. Tell her that she has become like a poster woman for senior actors and she says, “I am not a trendsetter. Mujhe jo accha lagta hai main karti hoon. There was a time in my career where I didn’t have a choice in choosing the roles that came to me as I needed the money to run my house. Today if something doesn’t excite me, I simply don’t do it. One of the biggest changes that has happened is the fact that I am in a position to say no."

Gupta has some interesting projects lined up including Lust Stories 2 and Shiv Shastri Balboa which features her Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher. “I am really excited for both the projects. I play the role of a grandmother in Lust Stories 2, which is directed by R Balki. It’s a very quirky character, something that will surely surprise the audience. It’s a mind blowing script. I have worked on my voice and body language for the film. In Shiv Shastri Balboa, I play a maid who has migrated to America. I had a lot of fun shooting for it too."

Read all the Latest Movies News here