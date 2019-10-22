Take the pledge to vote

Neena Gupta's Shares Throwback Pic From Sets of Daddy

The set recognizable in the photo is of the film's climax where Anupam Kher, who plays the titular role, wins a ghazal competition.

IANS

October 22, 2019
Neena Gupta's Shares Throwback Pic From Sets of Daddy
Actress Neena Gupta has shared a throwback picture from the set of Mahesh Bhatt's 1989 film Daddy on Instagram, and fans of an entire generation have been transported to a nostalgic trip.

Daddy marked the debut of Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt. In Neena's Insta picture, the whole cast and unit of the film comes together for a rare photo-op.

The set recognizable in the photo is of the film's climax where Anupam Kher, who plays the titular role, wins a ghazal competition.

Neena, who played Kher's ex-wife in the film, is dressed in a red sari and jewellery in the picture, reports Hindustantimes.com.

Actors Anupam Kher, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Zutshi, Avtar Gill, Akash Khurana, and Manohar Singh can be spotted in the picture, along with Mahesh Bhatt, writer Robin Bhatt and the rest of the crew.

"Wow, so good to see all of you in one frame. when was this," asked a user, who was probably initiated to Hindi films much after the film's release.

Yaadein. Film daddy

Another user seemed more informed. "Omg...its Daddy!!! Aaina mujhse meri pehle si surat maange," wrote the fan, recalling the lyrics of the melodic Talat Aziz number that Kher lip-syncs to in the climax.

