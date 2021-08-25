Neeraj Chopra Meets His Favourite Randeep Hooda, See Pic

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 25) to share a picture with Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Randeep donned a white shirt with brown pants, whereas Neeraj wore a white t-shirt with grey pants in the picture. “कसुत्ता मानस !!नयुए धूम्मा सा ठाणदा रह Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @neeraj____chopra ," the actor wrote alongside the picture. Neeraj recently shot to fame after he brought home the gold medal from Tokyo Olympics this year.

Earlier, the actor shared a video of a section of Neeraj’s interview with Brut where the Olympian can be seen praising the actor. Neeraj was asked about his choice of music and films, to which he can be seen saying that he likes the film Laal Rang because it has a proper Haryanvi feel to it. Laal Rang stars Randeep in the lead role. The athlete then goes on to say that he likes the dialogue “Hawa mein pranam bauji (Greetings in the air, father).” He also enacted the dialogue for the camera. When asked about his favourite actor, Neeraj said that he likes Randeep very much. He mentioned the actor’s other films like Highway and Sarabjit, that he is a fan of.

This is not the first time that Neeraj has declared his fondness for Randeep. After the athlete’s massive win at the Tokyo Olympics, a video of his old interview with The Quint surfaced on the internet. Fresh off his win at the Asian games in 2018, he was asked if he would like the idea of Bollywood making a biopic on him, to which he said that he would love it. In fact, he suggested Randeep as one of his choice of actor who can play the athlete’s character in the film. The other choice was Akshay Kumar. He mentioned that since both him and Randeep hail from Haryana, so he connects with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here