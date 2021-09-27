Neeraj Chopra 'Proposes' to Shakti Mohan on Dance+ 6, Raghav Juyal Has a Funny Reaction

Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra will be a guest on an upcoming episode of 6th season of Dance+. The javelin thrower, who won gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics, has been making the rounds of reality shows, and Dance+ is his next stop. The sportsman, also famous for his good looks, will be seen dancing to the song Ishq Tera Tadpave and even ‘proposing’ to captain Shakti Mohan.

A new promo for the episode shows Neeraj indirectly ‘confessing’ his feelings for Shakti, eliciting an amusing reaction from host Raghav Juyal. Raghav has been maintaining a flirtatious demeanour with Shakti, the only female captain, while hosting previous seasons of Dance+, and seems to be continuing it during the current season too.

After watching a performance to Ishq Kameena, Raghav tells her, “Shaks, main bhi tumhare saath ishq kameena karna chahta hoon (I also want to experience a bad romance with you).” The two then dance to the song ‘Hawayein’. Shakti then asks Neeraj to come up on stage and propose to her, demonstrating how it’s done to Raghav. Neeraj is seen saying, “Mere life mein toh sabse zaroori javelin hai,” says the narrator. Mujhe baaki kuch…na itna achcha khana banana aata hai, na main time de sakta (The most important thing in my life is the javelin. Neither can I cook very well nor can I give you a lot of time)."

The clip then cuts to Raghav, who says, “Galat jagah javelin phenka hai (He has aimed his javelin at the wrong target)," eliciting laughs from the audience for his witty remark. The contestants also dedicated a performance to Neeraj.

Watch the promo here:

The sixth season of Dance+ has welcomed back ace director and choreographer Remo D’ Souza as a Super Judge. The season premiered on September 14.

