Neeraj Chopra's Operation Romeo Is A Dark Thriller And Keeps You Hooked

Operation Romeo, a remake of the Malayalam film Ishq: Not A Love Story, explores the subject of moral policing. Operation Romeo is a romantic thriller and binge-watchers can dive into the world of a couple subjected to moral policing.

The flick is helmed by Neeraj Chopra, who has also directed movies like A Wednesday, Baby, and Special Ops. Neeraj will keep up with the expectations of the audience. The story, which is a culmination of love, mystery, and violence, will create a lasting impression on the viewers.

The project is set up in a contemporary and relatable location. Sidhanth Gupta plays the male protagonist Aditya, an IT guy. Vedika Pinto plays the female lead Neha, a university student. Gradually, they cross each other’s paths.

On the birthday of the lady love Aditya, they spend time with each other. Neha, who is living in a hostel, takes permission from the warden for a stay out. They both enjoy themselves and have fun. But in the dead dark night, when the world sleeps, the life of Neha and Aditya change forever.

The couple is caught canoodling by the cops, played by Sharad Kelkar and Kishor Kadam. The duo justified their daunting role. These two cops try to harass the couple. Police personnel make a video of the two cuddling with each other and then ask various personal questions of the couple.

There is a twist in the plot after these scenes which will open the doors for Bhumika Chawla’s character. Operation Romeo paints her role as vulnerable and yet strong. Operation Romeo depicts both menace and authority.

