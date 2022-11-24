Neeraj Pandey Reveals How Meeting IPS Officer Amit Lodha Inspired Him To Direct Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Netflix’s web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is set to release on November 25. The high-octane cop-drama is helmed by none other than the acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The Neeraj Pandey conceptualised web series is based on a chapter in IPS officer Amit Lodha’s life, which he documented in his book The Bihar Diaries. The best-selling thriller chronicled the police officer’s stint in one of Bihar’s crime-dominated villages and how he managed to nab one of the state’s most feared ganglords.

Speaking about how he created Khakee : The Bihar Chapter, Neeraj Pandey said, “The project was born the moment I met Amit Lodha for the first time and heard his story. I knew at the very beginning that this was a story that needed to be told. We bought the book rights before Amit even began writing it and everything fell into place thereon. We had the perfect director, writer and cast on board and it made the storytelling a lot easier. The story essentially is one of the rise of a super cop and a super villain, and what happens when their paths cross. A battle that would change Bihar forever. I’m delighted that the show has found itself a platform in Netflix and we at Friday Storytellers are very excited for its release.”

In 2004, Bihar witnessed a clash between two men on opposing sides of the law. Anarchy and crime had become a part of life and ordinary people swore their allegiance to criminals more than the police. The much-anticipated series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter that canvasses this ultimate battle is all set to release on Netflix tomorrow.

The story, which is based on real-life incidents stars Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles and also comprises an exciting ensemble including Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni and more essaying key roles.

