Neerja Bhanot's Heroism Continues to Move Me: Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor feels blessed to have worked on "Neerja" -- a biopic on Neerja Bhanot, the valiant Pan Am flight attendant who saved a number of lives when terrorists hijacked a plane to Karachi in 1986. She says her bravery continues to move her."Even today, the heroism and bravery of Neerja Bhanot continues to move me. It was an honour to play her and pay homage to her indelible memory. #2YearsOfNeerja," Sonam tweeted on Monday as the film completed two years.Sonam earned critical appreciation for her portrayal as Neerja Bhanot, and got a Special Mention for her performance at the 64th National Film Awards.The Ram Madhvani-directed film was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged.Madhvani also posted: "Two years of 'Neerja'. Full of gratitude to Akhil Bhanot, Aneesh Bhanot... Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani and my full 'Neerja' team and to all the Gods and Gods of cinema."Atul Kasbekar of Bling Unplugged praised Madhvani's creative vision which helped breathe life to the story."Indian cinematic history will in time remember this guy as one of our greatest ever directors. I'm just calling it early... Ram Madhvani," he said.Singer-composer Ravjiani made his acting debut with "Neerja", and he thanked Madhvani for "making us part of your vision and this labour of love"."Acting in 'Neerja' will always be one of the most beautiful and memorable experiences of my life," he said.