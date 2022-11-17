Neeti Mohan Birthday Special: Watch These Soulful Songs by the Versatile Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEETI MOHAN: One of the most versatile singers, Neeti Mohan has given some of the most heart-wrenching song numbers. Some of which made it to the most recommended songs playlist in the country. From Ishq Wala Love to Jiya Re, Neeti Mohan has worked with some prominent directors, actors and music composers.

Ishq Wala Love song also brought her an RD Burman Filmfare award for New Music Talent. She is also the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards Best Playback Singer – Female. Neeti has crooned songs in different languages including Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Kannada.

Neeti continues to churn out hits for her fans with her melodious voice. And in light of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the massive hit tracks by the singer.

Ishq Wala Love

Ishq Wala Love is from the movie Student of the Year. It’s one of the most loved and popular Hindi Romantic songs. The song track was composed by the popular duo Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Anvita Dutt. Ishq Wala Love was picturised on Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Jiya Re

From Yash Chopra’s movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jiya Re is a song about self-love. Crooned by Neeti, the song is perfectly portrayed on the bubbly and enthusiastic Anushka Sharma’s character in the movie. Neeti’s expressive voice and Gulzar’s lyrics lent this number a vivacious appeal.

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tune Maari Entriyaan from the movie Gunday is a true chartbuster song number portraying Priyanka Chopra dancing with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Neeti collaborated with Bappi Lahiri for this foot-tapping number.

Har Kisi ko

The popularity of this song is known to everyone. It’s a beautiful duet song sung by Arjit Singh and Neeti Mohan. And these two combined made this song an unforgettable one.

Nainowale Ne

Neeti infused freshness to this track from Padmaavat It is counted among the most heart-warming dance numbers loved by Bollywood buffs.

It was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

