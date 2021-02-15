Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya Expecting First Child, Couple Shares Happy Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced they are expecting their first child together. She also shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump. Pandya, 37, posted the same photos on his profile.

“1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar,” the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it,” the “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” actor wrote in the caption.

Mohan, best known for songs like “Ishq Wala Love” from “Student of the Year” and “Jiya Re” from “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, shared the news on their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in the presence of family and friends.

Earlier on Kapil Sharma's show, Nihar revealed that he was in love with Neeti even before their first meeting. “A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti started her career with. I asked him several times to introduce us, but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started,” he had said.