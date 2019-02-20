Neeti Mohan Shares First Pic From Wedding with Nihar Pandya, Gives Update on Father’s Health

Neeti Mohan tied the knot with actor Nihar Pandya in Hyderabad on February 15, but their reception was postponed due to her father’s ill health. The singer has now shared the first pictures from her wedding, also informing that her father is on the road to recovery.“With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad’s health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support,” Neeti captioned her Instagram post.The pictures show Neeti and Nihar with their families during different wedding ceremonies. Take a look:A report in SpotBoye read that Neeti’s father was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Her sister Mukti told the tabloid, “Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital.”Neeti’s wedding was preceded by a mehendi function in the afternoon on Valentine’s Day, followed by a sangeet and ring ceremony the same night. The wedding took place at Taj Falaknuma Palace.Ahead of her wedding, Neeti, along with her sisters Shakti, Mukti, Kriti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira, had her bachelorette party in Goa.Earlier this month, the couple appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they spoke about their relationship. Nihar, most recently seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, revealed how they fell in love.“A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti was also associated with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend’s wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... That's how our love story started,” said Nihar.