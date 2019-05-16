Neeti Mohan Shares Throwback Video of Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur Dancing at Her Wedding Sangeet

Three months after she tied the knot with actor Nihar Pandya, singer Neeti Mohan has shared a throwback video from her wedding sangeet performance, where singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi and Harshdeep Kaur can be seen taking the lead.Uploading the video where the singers croon Punjabi songs as they perform in coordination, Neeti thanked her friends for attending her wedding and putting up a well-choreographed dance performance.Neeti and Nihar can be seen sitting with other guests as their friends and relatives dance on the song Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, while singing it themselves. Neeti's sister and dancer Shakti Mohan, writer-author Tahira Kashyap and music composer Vishal Dadlani are also among the performers at the sangeet.Celebrating their three-month anniversary, Neeti captioned the video, "When DJ wala babu doesn't play your song... We sing it ourselves. Major throwback to our impromptu practiced performance on #IshqMitha at @neetimohan18 & @nihaarpandya Ki shadi. Happy 3 months Anniversary #NeeHaar."Neeti tied the knot with Nihar on February 15 at Taj Falaknuma Palace. Their reception was postponed due to her father's ill health. The singer had shared pictures from her wedding, also informing that her father is on the road to recovery.