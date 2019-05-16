Neeti Mohan Shares Throwback Video of Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur Dancing at Her Wedding Sangeet
The singer shared a video from an impromptu performance of her friends at her sangeet to mark her three-month wedding anniversary.
Uploading the video where the singers croon Punjabi songs as they perform in coordination, Neeti thanked her friends for attending her wedding and putting up a well-choreographed dance performance.
Neeti and Nihar can be seen sitting with other guests as their friends and relatives dance on the song Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, while singing it themselves. Neeti's sister and dancer Shakti Mohan, writer-author Tahira Kashyap and music composer Vishal Dadlani are also among the performers at the sangeet.
Celebrating their three-month anniversary, Neeti captioned the video, "When DJ wala babu doesn't play your song... We sing it ourselves. Major throwback to our impromptu practiced performance on #IshqMitha at @neetimohan18 & @nihaarpandya Ki shadi. Happy 3 months Anniversary #NeeHaar."
Hahahaha BEST friends ho to aise ho.THANK YOUUUUUU you all made the wedding extremely special n memorable. Love love love to all of you ❤️❤️❤️ @harshdeepkaurmusic @bennydayalofficial @jonitamusic @shalmiaow @vishaldadlani @abhijitvaghani @anushamani @vasudasharma @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk @mohanshakti @muktimohan @kmohan12 @vijayprakashvp @catherinedayal @mankeet_singh Happy 3 months anniversary love @nihaarpandya #NeeHaar #Repost @harshdeepkaurmusic ・・・ When DJ wala babu doesn’t play your song... We sing it ourselves Major throwback to our impromptu practiced performance on #IshqMitha at @neetimohan18 & @nihaarpandya Ki shadi Happy 3 months Anniversary #NeeHaar @bennydayalofficial @jonitamusic @shalmiaow @vishaldadlani @abhijitvaghani @anushamani @vasudasharma @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk @mohanshakti @muktimohan @kmohan12 @vijayprakashvp @catherinedayal @mankeet_singh
Neeti tied the knot with Nihar on February 15 at Taj Falaknuma Palace. Their reception was postponed due to her father's ill health. The singer had shared pictures from her wedding, also informing that her father is on the road to recovery.
