Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor are All Smiles in This Adorable Throwback Pic

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored mother-son duos in Bollywood. Every time the charming pair makes an appearance together in public, their images and videos become the talk of the town.

While mining into the archives, netizens recently pulled out Neetu and Ranbir’s most endearing photograph from the days gone by.

In the image shared by Ranbir’s fan page on Instagram, we saw the mother-son duo all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Ranbir Kapoor born to actor parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has often admitted that he is very close to his mother.

Talking about his bond with mom, the mama’s boy had earlier said, “Everything I am today, the person that I am today, both professionally and personally it is because of my mother. I think every day is Mother's Day and we should celebrate our mothers every day (sic.)"

During an interview, when Neetu was asked what kind of a girl she thinks would be ideal for Ranbir, she said, "Someone who will understand how simple he is. That he is a ‘daal-chawal’ sort of boy, that he not very high maintenance and will not really appreciate having a high maintenance wife. He's more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has. The best girl for him will be someone who loves him for who he is, not what he is (sic.)"

Earlier, Neetu posted an epic image that not only speaks volumes of her bond with son but also is proof that she approves of actress Alia Bhatt as Ranbir’s partner.

In February, Neetu had arrived for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception, alongside Ranbir and Alia.

