Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
The Kapoor family had a mini reunion with Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre in New York.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Rishi Kapoor is in the US for his health check-up. He is accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. There the Kapoor family had a mini reunion with Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre. Their pictures were shared by Neetu Kapoor on social media.
"Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple," she captioned the pictures.
Apart from them, Rishi also caught up with an old friend and colleague Anupam Kher in Manhattan.
Recently, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share that he is taking a leave for medical treatment. His tweet read, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"
Soon after, rumours of him suffering from cancer started making rounds on the internet. The rumours were fanned due to his absence from the funeral ceremony of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Later, his brother Randhir Kapoor quashed all the rumours and said he Rishi ie yet to undergo tests in America.
New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018
Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018
