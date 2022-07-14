Neetu Chandra Reveals She Has 'No Work, Money', Says 'Should I Suffocate Myself To Death'

Neetu Chandra an Indian actor who has worked in super-hit films like ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’, ‘Garam Masala’ and even in a Hollywood project called, ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’ has shared her harrowing story of being approached by a businessman who offered to pay the actress be his “salaried wife” for a sum of Rs 25 lakhs per month.

Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama Neetu shared her struggling tale which is a “failure story of a successful actor.” In the interview, she said, “Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I have no work. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me Rs 25 lakh per month and that I have to become his salaried wife. I neither have money nor work. I have become worried. I feel unwanted here after doing so much work.”

Neetu went on to share her experience with a casting director who rejected her immediately after auditioning her in a span of an hour’s time frame which made her question the casting director’s intentions.

The actress said, “A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take their name, told me within an hour of the audition, ‘I am really sorry Neetu, this is not working out.’ You literally audition me to reject me so that you can kill my confidence.”

“Should I suffocate myself to death,” questioned the actress, citing the example of Sushant Singh Rajput she asked whether people only get the reputation that they desired and needed only once they are dead. She revealed that a lot of people contemplate taking the step that Sushant took. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

According to speculation the actress has signed two more projects which are unannounced and not much have been found out about both.

