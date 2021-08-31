Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Break Plates at a Party; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor had a blast on Monday night as they danced their heart away at a party in Mumbai. The bash was also joined by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In a video, which has emerged online, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen enjoying a Greek custom involving the smashing of plates during celebratory occasions.

In the video, Riddhima and Neetu seem stunned by the custom of smashing plates. An excited Neetu also takes a plate in her hand to attempt to break it while Riddhima watches her. The two also clicked a bunch of photos with Malhotra.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Neetu Kapoor was spotted visiting Krishna Raj Bungalow’s construction site with her son’s girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, in Bandra, Mumbai. The two were seen inspecting the progress of the construction.

In February too, Alia Bhatt had joined her beau Ranbir Kapor to inspect the construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.

Sources also suggest Ranbir and Alia will move into Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. A few months ago, Ranbir had spoken up about his marriage plans, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.

